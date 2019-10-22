Opera for Android brings themes, faster animations and Bitcoin support

The newest version of Opera’s Android browser goes beyond light and dark mode. It now offers colourful themes, as well as support for Bitcoin and more.
To start, Opera for Android now offers five colourful themes that have both light and dark versions. These expand on the existing light and dark modes built into Opera.
Users can pick between blue, red, gray, green or purple themes. The colours show up in highlighted UI elements throughout the browser. Additionally, users can choose whether to use the light or dark themes, or to have the browser follow Android’s system theme.
Opera users can customize these settings in the browser’s new ‘Appearance’ section.
Further, Opera says it has revamped the browser with a more rounded interface and shortened transition animations so that users can get to things faster.
Along with the new appearance and increased animation speed, Opera is also expanding its cryptocurrency support.
Earlier this year, Opera was the first browser to integrate a crypto wallet and enable access to Web 3. Opera describes it as the “emerging decentralized web of tomorrow.” Essentially, it lets users make cryptocurrency transactions, interact with the blockchain-based internet and install decentralized apps (dApps).
This newest update brings support for Bitcoin to Opera, as well as TRX and TRON dApps.
The new Opera update should be available now from the Google Play Store. If you don’t have Opera already and are interested in trying it out, you can download it for free from the Play Store here.
