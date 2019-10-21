Hyundai develops machine learning based cruise control

Hyundai has unveiled its Machine Learning based Smart Cruise Control (SCC-ML) system, which will create a custom experience for drivers using artificial intelligence.
The company claims that this is the industry’s first version of this kind of technology. Hyundai plans to release and implement the system in the future.
The SCC-ML uses both standard smart cruise control and artificial intelligence to study the driver’s behaviour. It is then able to mimic the user’s driving style.
It will monitor how you react to traffic, how you accelerate and the distance that you usually keep between the car ahead of you. Hyundai believes that this will take standard cruise control a step further by having more than one approach to apply to a situation.
For instance, the SCC-ML system will be aware of the fact that you accelerate differently depending on the situation, and that you keep a different distance from the car in front of you during different situations.
Hyundai says that the system will be able to adapt to every kind of driver, and keep updating itself as your habits change.
Image credit: Hyundai
Source: Hyundai
