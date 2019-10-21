Google Pixel 4 series can’t record 4K videos at 60fps due to storage

Google recently revealed its latest flagship phones the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, and these two phones can do a lot.
The phones can unlock with the user’s face, perform non-tactile gestures, and record 4K at 30fps videos. Unfortunately, the phone can only record 4K videos at 30 frame per second, which isn’t ideal for content creators who want to create high-quality blur-free videos.
Google took to Twitter to defend its latest handset, blaming the issue on storage capacity.
Hi, Pixel 4 supports 4k video recording on the rear camera at 30fps. We find that the majority of users stick with 1080p, so we focus our energy on improving our quality in this mode, versus enabling a 4k 60fps mode that could use up to half a gigabyte of storage every minute.
Storage can be a problem with 4K videos at 60 frames per second, as they become large files. However, there are ways around this.
Apple and Samsung compress the size of these videos by using HEVC encoding. Google could do the same thing. Or instead of releasing a Pixel 4 with 64GB, choose to release models with up to 256GB or 512GB of storage. Or if users want, they could pay for more cloud storage, but, unfortunately, Google didn’t give users the choice.
Google’s Pixel 4 series launches November 24th.
