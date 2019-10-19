News
PREVIOUS|

HTC announces Exodus 1s cryptocurrency smartphone

Unfortunately, the phone may never come to Canada

Oct 19, 2019

8:50 AM EDT

0 comments

HTC has announced the launch of its new smartphone, the Exodus 1s, at the Lightning Conference in Berlin, Germany.

This device isn’t a successor to the original Exodus, but a midrange variant that’s more affordable and offers the full Bitcoin node. The full node allows users to make trades as well as send and receive cryptocurrency. Additionally, the full Bitcoin ledger is currently at 260GB, which can be stored on-device if the user buys an SD card.

The phone will cost €219 or 5990 Taiwan dollar (TWD), which is equivalent to $320.87 CAD. You can also purchase the device with cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, Etherian, Litecoin and more.

The Exodus 1s will initially launch in Europe, Taiwan, Saudia Arabia, and the UAE.

The handset has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, runs Android 8.1 Oreo, features a Snapdragon 435 chipset and a 3,000mAh battery.

It also has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 13-megapixel primary camera.

Currently, the device has no Canadian release date; however, according to HTC, it’s “exploring future territory releases.”

Related Articles

News

Jun 11, 2019

2:57 PM EDT

HTC announced two midrange smartphones, the U19e and the Desire 19+

News

Jun 7, 2019

3:33 PM EDT

HTC Vive Pro Eye now available in Canada for $2,149 CAD

News

Oct 18, 2019

3:50 PM EDT

The HTC team Google acquired built the Pixel 3a

Comments