Shaw rebrands FreeRange TV app to ‘BlueCurve TV’ on Android, iOS

Calgary-based telecommunications company Shaw has rebranded its FreeRange TV app on mobile to BlueCurve TV.
The IPTV service, which Shaw launched back in 2016, allowed existing cable TV subscribers to watch live television on their smartphone or tablet. Further, users could download kids shows for offline use with the app.
While the app’s name has changed, it functions the same as before. Customers can still watch live sports and on-demand content with BlueCurve TV. It’s still based on Comcast’s X1 cloud platform, which is also used by Rogers and Videotron.
Instead, the name change aligns the platform with Shaw’s other offerings, like its BlueCurve home app and mesh Wi-Fi system.
At the time of writing, Shaw had not updated its website to reflect the change.
You can download BlueCurve TV on the App Store and Play Store for free.
Source: iPhone in Canada
Comments