Amazon leaks 2019 Nvidia Shield TV with new remote, Dolby Vision

A new Nvidia Shield TV model will release later this month, according to a now-removed listing on Amazon.com.
As per the site’s description, the Nvidia’s 2019 Android TV streamer will feature 3G of RAM, a Tegra X1+ processor and remote control with physical buttons.
The latter inclusion is particularly noteworthy since the current Shield TV model has been criticized for its unresponsive touch sensor. The new remote is also said to have a built-in IR blaster to control TVs and a lost remote finder.
Additionally, the 2019 model will reportedly support both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.
According to Amazon, the 2019 Nvidia Shield TV will cost $199.99 USD (about $262.70 CAD) and launch on October 28th.
Nvidia has yet to officially unveil a 2019 model of its Shield TV.
Via: Android TV Rumours
Comments