Adobe’s iPad Photoshop reportedly missing key features as it nears launch

Adobe’s popular image editing software, Photoshop, is nearing its iPad release date, but reports say it’s missing key features like RAW image support, smart objects and more.
Adobe announced the product and said it was the full version of Photoshop during its ‘Max’ software conference last year. This year’s Max is slated to begin on November 2nd, and the release date for the app is supposed to be announced, according to Bloomberg.
People who spoke with the publication state that the beta version of the app lacked “filters, the pen tool and custom paintbrush libraries, vector drawing, colour spaces, RAW editing, smart objects, layer styles and certain options for mask creation.”
Adobe’s chief product officer of its Creative Cloud division, Scott Belsky, stated that more, but not all, of the desktop version of the app’s features are slated to come to the app before it launches. He told Bloomberg that when Photoshop launches on iPad, it will represent version one of the product. More specifically, he said, “Launching every single feature that was accumulated over 25 years on the iPad on day one would not best serve our customers and the needs they have.”
This is an odd statement since you would imagine that the customers using Photoshop on iPad would be the same people who use it on desktop.
Either way, it seems like Photoshop for iPad is on the close on the horizon. It will be interesting to see what features are missing when the full version of the product launches later this year.
Source: Bloomberg
