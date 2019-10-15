Pokémon Wave Hello and live wallpaper launches with Pixel 4

The Google Pixel 4 series includes a new adorable Pokémon-themed mini game.
The game, called Pokémon Wave Hello, allows players to interact with Pikachu, Eevee and the new starters from Pokémon Sword and Shield.
You can wave to the Pocket Monsters with Google’s new ‘Motion Sense’ feature, and you can gain points. The demo allows users to learn how to properly use the Pixel 4 series’ new feature.
However, this isn’t the most interesting part of Google’s collaboration with The Pokémon Company. You can also select the Pokémon included in the game to be your Pixel 4’s live wallpaper.
As a Pokemon fan, this feature is a dream come true. During my hands-on time with the Pixel 4, I waved to Grookey and the Pokémon waved back. Additionally, I raised my hand over the sensors and the Grookey’s eyes followed my hands.
The entire experience was incredibly adorable and I can’t wait to try it out with more Pocket Monsters.
According to Google, Pokémon will even go to sleep at night.
