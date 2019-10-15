News
Google Clips, Daydream View, first-gen Pixel Buds disappear from Google store

All of the product pages now take you to straight to the Google Store homepage

Oct 15, 2019

3:13 PM EDT

Amid the news of Google’s new products, the tech giant has removed a number of older products from its store.

The Google Clips camera, the Daydream View VR set and the first generation of Pixel Buds have all been removed from the Google Store.

The direct links to the product pages now redirect you to the Google Store homepage.

Android Police reported that the pages previously displayed a “no longer available” message that replaced the purchase button.

Although the Pixel Buds will be replaced with a significant update in 2020, there weren’t any announcements regarding the Google Clips or Daydream View at during the Made by Google 2019 keynote.

Source: Google Store, Android Police

