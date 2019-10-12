OxygenOS 10.0.1 rolling out to OnePlus 7 Pro with bug fixes

While OxygenOS 10.0 rolled out to the OnePlus 7 Pro on September 21st, the company needed to halt the update due to numerous bugs. Now the company has remedied that with the 10.0.1 version of the OS.
Some users can download the update over the air right now, according to OnePlus’ Community Fourms. It should hit all OnePlus 7 Pro users over the coming days.
Some notable updates include improved photo quality, spam blocking in Messages, and other Android 10-based improvements.
While the OnePlus 7 Pro may be getting the update now, OnePlus devices back to the OnePlus 5 will get the update by Q2 of next year at the latest.
The OnePlus 7T, which comes out on October 18th, will also feature OxygenOS 10 out of the box.
You can find out more about the update by reading OnePlus’ official forum post.
Source: OnePlus
