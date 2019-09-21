Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 update coming to OnePlus 7, 7 Pro

The long wait is over: OxygenOS 10.0, which runs on Android 10, has begun rolling out to OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro devices.
The Chinese company announced the update on its community forums along with details of the rollout and a changelog.
According to the post, the update will start with a “limited number of users” of OnePlus 7 phones and some models of the 7 Pro beginning September 21st. OnePlus refers explicitly to the update as a “staged OTA,” meaning it will come to more 7 Pro devices in the coming days.
Additionally, the company acknowledged that the rollout isn’t limited or affected by region.
Because of the limited rollout, OnePlus has not yet released the update for users to install manually. In the past, manual installation served as a way to bypass the wait.
Finally, OnePlus confirmed the update would come to several other devices but did not offer a timeline. Here’s a list of all devices set to receive the update in the future:
- OnePlus 5/5T
- OnePlus 6/6T
- OnePlus 6T – T-Mobile
- OnePlus 7 Pro – T-Mobile
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G – EE
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G – Sprint
You can learn more about the OxygenOS 10.0 update on OnePlus’ website.
Source: OnePlus Via: 9to5Google
