Andy Rubin teases Essential’s next phone with a ‘radically different form factor’

Essential recently announced it is working on a successor to its first flagship smartphone. Today, Andy Rubin, the ‘father of Android’ and founder of Essential, teased a new device on his Twitter feed.
GEM Colorshift material pic.twitter.com/QJStoiDleH
— Andy Rubin (@Arubin) October 8, 2019
We've been working on a new device to reframe your perspective on mobile. It's now in early testing with our team outside the lab. Look forward to sharing more in the near future! #ProjectGEM pic.twitter.com/BnVy7yM2Kj
— Essential (@essential) October 9, 2019
This is a dramatic shift away from the PH-1 and even a drastically different design than most of the folding smartphones this year has brought forth. It seems this design — now internally named Project GEM — looks like half the width of a standard smartphone but sports a hole-punch camera, fingerprint sensor, and a custom Android skin with the weather, maps, calendar and Uber apps active.
In addition, the colour options are spectacular with a gradient blue, red, orange and green.
Rubin himself noted, “New UI for radically different form factor.”
Time will tell if these are going to be the PH-2 or just testing internally.
Source: @Arubin
