Andy Rubin teases Essential’s next phone with a ‘radically different form factor’

The founder of the company shows off handsets that are half the width of a standard smartphone

Oct 8, 2019

8:14 PM EDT

Essential recently announced it is working on a successor to its first flagship smartphone. Today, Andy Rubin, the ‘father of Android’ and founder of Essential, teased a new device on his Twitter feed.

This is a dramatic shift away from the PH-1 and even a drastically different design than most of the folding smartphones this year has brought forth. It seems this design — now internally named Project GEM — looks like half the width of a standard smartphone but sports a hole-punch camera, fingerprint sensor, and a custom Android skin with the weather, maps, calendar and Uber apps active.

In addition, the colour options are spectacular with a gradient blue, red, orange and green.

Rubin himself noted, “New UI for radically different form factor.”

Time will tell if these are going to be the PH-2 or just testing internally.

Source: @Arubin

