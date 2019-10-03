Nickelback files copyright infringement against Donald Trump over ‘Photograph’ meme

Canadian rock band Nickelback filed a copyright infringement complaint against an image U.S. President Donald Trump recently tweeted, resulting in the social media platform removing the photograph.
The 45th President tweeted an image on October 2nd with the caption “Look at this photograph” in all capital letters.
The image has since been taken down.
The photo was a meme of a Nickelback song, a Twitter Canada spokesperson told MobileSyrup.
LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019
The video is from the Nickelback song Photograph where lead singer Chad Kroeger holds up a photo and sings “Look at this Photograph!”
In Trump’s tweet, the photograph was edited to include a picture of Joe and Hunter Biden golfing with a Ukranian oil executive and another unknown man. Joe Biden is currently a U.S. presidential candidate.
“Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,” said a Twitter spokesperson.
Source: Twitter
Comments