Tesla buys AI startup DeepScale to build out its self-driving technology

Tesla has acquired the AI startup DeepScale to help work on its self-driving technology.
DeepScale’s CEO Forrest Iandola posted on LinkedIn that he has joined Tesla as a senior staff member working on AI. Beyond this, CNBC has confirmed that the rest of DeepScale’s small team has been acquired by Tesla as well.
It’s been reported that the DeepScale team is working on Deep Neural Network technology to help make the company’s self-driving tech smarter.
Elon Musk has stated before that the company is looking to turn all of its cars into robo-taxis and it needs the best self-driving experience to do so.
Source: CNBC
