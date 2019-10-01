News
Telus brings better internet and wireless services over 4G LTE to B.C. through new cell tower

Oct 1, 2019

10:27 AM EDT

Residents in Port Clements now have access to improved high-speed internet and wireless voice services over 4G LTE through a new cell tower.

Telus and British Columbia’s Minister of Citizen’s Services, Jinny Sims, announced that the construction of a $500,000 cell tower, which is designed to bring better internet services to Port Clements, was completed in March.

“Everyone – and every community – deserves to have access to the many opportunities that technology and connectivity bring,” said Sims in an emailed press release. “The B.C. government is committed to bringing high-speed internet to communities that don’t have it.”

Sims said the B.C. government is working to encourage more investments into cell coverage for underserved communities in the province.

“Hearing from local residents about how this new connectivity has changed their lives for the better has been incredible,” said Roberta Squire, TELUS general manager for Northern British Columbia, in an emailed press release.

Telus invested $20 million CAD to provide better internet and wireless services to B.C. towns in March, as previously reported by MobileSyrup.

