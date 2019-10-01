News
Leaked official render of upcoming Pixel 4 surfaces

Oct 1, 2019

10:36 AM EDT

Pixel 3

Below is what looks like the first official render of the Google Pixel 4, courtesy of prolific leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks).

We’ve seen plenty of Pixel 4 XL leaks over the last few weeks, but this is our first look at the Pixel 4.

To no one’s shock, the Pixel 4 looks the same as the Pixel 4 XL.

The only thing that’s new about the render is the P4 wallpaper featured in the four Google brand colours.

What we see here is the Pixel 4 in the ‘Just Black’ colour variant, with the Pixel launcher, a Pixel 3-esque top bezel and a square-shaped dual rear-facing camera setup. You can also see its white power button on the side.

Typically we advise readers to take leaks with a grain of salt, but considering how reliable Blass nearly always is, and all of the other leaks surrounding the Pixel 4 series, these are likely real renders of Google’s upcoming flagship.

Rumours suggest the Pixel 4 will sport 6GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Google will announce the Pixel 4 and 4 XL on October 15th at an event in New York.

Source: @evleaks

