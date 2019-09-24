iOS 13, iPadOS bug may let third-party keyboards gain ‘full access’ permission

Apple has issued a warning to iPhone and iPad users about a bug affecting third-party keyboards.
The bug allows third-party keyboards to gain the ‘full access’ permission even if the user didn’t grant it to the keyboard. Full access lets keyboards communicate with other apps, access the internet for features and capture keystroke data for anything you type.
The bug affects all third-party keyboards that can request full access. Apple says it doesn’t affect keyboards that don’t use the full access permission, and it doesn’t affect Apple’s built-in keyboards. Further, the bug is present in iOS 13 and iPadOS.
Beyond those initial details, Apple’s warning notice doesn’t provide any other information about the bug.
The Cupertino-based company said it would fix the bug in an upcoming software update. Considering the warning dropped the same day as iOS 13.1, it’s likely the latest update doesn’t include a fix.
You can check which keyboards you have installed by going to the Settings app on your iPhone, tapping General, then Keyboard and selecting the Keyboards menu. Until Apple pushes out a fix, it may be best to disable or delete any third-party keyboards through this menu.
Source: Apple Via: TechCrunch
