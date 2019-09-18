News
PREVIOUS|

This week’s Xbox sale discounts dozens of Square Enix games

Sep 18, 2019

7:04 AM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft’s latest digital Xbox sale focuses on games from Square Enix, among other titles.

Below is a list of some of the most notable offers:

Deals run until September 22nd. The full list of offers can be found here.

Related Articles

News

Sep 17, 2019

9:03 PM EDT

Nintendo holding North American online Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament this weekend

News

Sep 7, 2019

4:00 PM EDT

Microsoft offering $130 off Xbox One X 1TB consoles with second free controller

News

Jul 3, 2019

6:20 PM EDT

PlayStation Capcom sale discounts games like Devil May Cry 5 and Mega Man 11

News

Sep 13, 2019

6:06 PM EDT

PlayStation ‘Platinum Weekend’ sale offers up to 50 percent off recent releases

Comments