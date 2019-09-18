Microsoft’s latest digital Xbox sale focuses on games from Square Enix, among other titles.
Below is a list of some of the most notable offers:
- Final Fantasy VII — $15.04 (regularly $21.49)
- Final Fantasy IX — $19.59 (regularly $27.99)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster — $35.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age — $35.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V — $14.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Kingdom Hearts III — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- L.A. Noire — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered — $9.99 (regularly $19.99) [Xbox Live Gold only]
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite — Deluxe Edition — $24.74 (regularly $74.99) [Xbox Live Gold only]
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
Deals run until September 22nd. The full list of offers can be found here.
