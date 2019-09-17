Google may be testing a new Cast media control interface

It looks like Google is testing out a new media control interface for its Cast platform.
Leaker Jane Manchun Wong, who has shared Instagram, Twitter and Facebook leaks in the past, revealed the new Cast user interface (UI) from Google’s Home app.
Wong shared an image of how the new media controls look. The refreshed design features a large card. Its top left corner features the app or service that’s casting (in Wong’s picture, the service is Spotify).
In the centre of the card is the album artwork, along with the title of the song and the artist’s name. Play, pause and skip/previous song controls reside below the name. Presumably, the card will show the name of any media you’re casting — if you’re playing something from Netflix, it’ll likely display the title and artwork related to the show.
Google Home is testing a redesigned Cast media control UI pic.twitter.com/8z68dhcZhY
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 17, 2019
The card also shows a scroll bar for scrubbing through the playing media, along with a ‘stop’ button to end casting.
Finally, the bottom of the card features the name of the device you’re casting to and an option to adjust the volume.
It also appears that you’ll be able to scroll through different cards to cast to other devices.
Overall, the refreshed design looks very clean and fits with Android 10’s look and feel much better than before. It’s not clear if or when Google plans to implement the change, but here’s hoping it’s soon.
Source: Jane Manchun Wong (Twitter)
