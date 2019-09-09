Microsoft employees and interns created a musical about the company

Some 150 full-time Microsoft employees and interns partnered to make a musical video about the company.
The group diligently sacrificed their mornings, weekends and nights to create the almost 11-minute video. It was shot in a variety of locations across the company’s Redmond, Washington campus, and it features interns and staff members dancing and singing about how it’s “all happening here.”
The video opens with a segment about co-founder Bill Gates and addresses Microsoft’s missteps in mobile with lines like “all around the world our products are well known, except for when we tried to make a phone!” The musical also touches on some of the company’s worse moments, like Windows Vista.
Former CEO Steve Balmer’s infamous “developers, developers, developers” chant also makes an appearance in the video.
The musical took about eight weeks of effort to put together and, despite some cringey moments, is probably one of the better videos to come out of Redmond in recent years. All in all, if you’ve got some time, it’s worth a watch.
