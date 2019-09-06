Sign up for this MicroMasters Program in MBA Core Curriculum for 13% off

If you’re interested in pursuing an MBA while working, taking time out of your busy schedule to attend a sit-down class may seem impossible. Luckily, massive open online course providers like edX make it easy to take graduate-level courses from accredited universities from the comfort of your own home. What’s more, you can enroll in a MicroMasters Program provided by edX today for 13% off!
The MicroMasters Program in MBA Core Curriculum is an online program offered by 22 expert professors at the University of Maryland. This program consists of 7 courses and offers 490 hours of content that will teach you how to develop business insights that will give your firm a competitive edge. The program covers everything from building and leading a successful team, to evaluating corporate investment opportunities, to interacting with C-Suite executives to communicate your marketing strategies effectively. Best of all, the MicroMasters Program will provide you a certificate of completion at the end of the course, which will help you market your skills as you search for higher-paying jobs.
If you want to take your career to the next level, you’ll need to show potential employers that you can make sound business decisions that inspire confidence in colleagues and investors alike. The MicroMasters Program in MBA Core Curriculum is the perfect way to certify your skills, and you can enroll today for $1,719.97 CAD [$1,299 USD] or 13% off.
