'Hauler Aisles of Glory Back 2 School' offers 500 PC points per day for playing

Sep 5, 2019

7:05 AM EDT

Hauler: Aisles of Glory game

No Frills’ Hauler Aisles of Glory Back 2 School browser game is giving away up to 500 PC Optimum points per day just for playing.

Hauler will give away a total of 50,000,000 PC Optimum points. The PC Optimum points players earn appear in their PC Optimum account approximately two weeks after playing, according to No Frills.

After playing the game, a ‘Collect PC Optimum points’ pop-up asks for your PC Optimum Card number. After adding the card number and agreeing to the game’s rules, you’ll earn the 500 points.

Hauler Aisles of Glory Back 2 School is an 8-bit side-scrolling game where the player collects power-ups and moves through bonus levels.

Source: RedFlagDeals, No Frills

