Best Buy VIP sale discounts MacBooks, Pixel Slate, PS4 Pro and more

Best Buy Canada is holding another VIP sale in celebration of Labour Day, the last hoorah before kids go back to school.
The deals goes live on August 29th and stores open a little earlier at 9am.
Here are some of the products on sale.
- MacBook Air with 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor: now $999.99, was $1,199.99
- Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 with Intel Core i7-8550U: now $999.99, was $1,499.99
- Pixel Slate: now $999.99, was $1,299.99
- iPad (6th generation) 128GB storage: now $479.99, was $549.99
- iPhone XR 64GB comes with $300 gift card
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ comes with free $100 gift card
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB: now $449.99, was $499.99
- Sony WH1000XM3 over-ear noise cancellation headphones: now $399.99, was $449.99
- Mavic Pro Fly More Bundle Premium Edition: now $1,499.99 was $1,699.99
Best Buy’s full VIP Sale preview flyer can be found here.
Comments