Spotify permanently offers 3-month Premium trials, Eminem sues company

Spotify is offering a three-month free trial starting today. This is a permanent change from the one-month period the company previously offered.
9to5Mac reported that this new offer would bring Spotify in line with what it’s rival, Apple Music, offers.
Spotify said in a blogpost that the offering will begin August 22nd for individuals and student plans and “rolls out across Duo and Family in the coming months.”
It’s worth adding though that the offering is only valid to customers who have not had a free trial before.
Los Angeles-based publication Variety indicated that the move to offer this permanent change was to offer customers more time to experience Premium services.
“Music and podcasts play an important role in people’s lives, so we wanted to give users the first 3 months for free to fully enjoy everything that Spotify Premium has to offer. We know it takes time to fully experience all of the features available with Premium,” chief premium business officer Alex Norström told Variety.
While this may be great news for Spotify, in other news that isn’t so good, Eminem’s label has filed a lawsuit against the streaming service.
The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Spotify streams 243 songs belonging to the rapper without a licence. 9to5Mac indicated that the suit is asking for all of Spotify’s profits, or $36.45 million USD (about $48.42 million CAD) as an alternative.
Source: Spotify, 9to5Mac, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter
Comments