Yubico launches hardware security key with USB-C and Lightning

Swedish company Yubico just launched the YubiKey 5Ci, the world’s first battery-less security key with USB-C and Lightning.
Because of its dual-connector design, the 5Ci offers hardware-based authentication to iPhones, iPads, Macs, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS and Android devices.
However, Yubico had clarified to The Verge “that services have to individually add support for Lightning connector on the 5Ci into their (iOS) apps.” Otherwise, the key wouldn’t unleash its full potential on iOS devices.
At $70 USD ($93.28 CAD), the 5Ci carries FIDO 2 as well as FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) certification, and it includes cryptographic specifications like the RSA 2048, RSA 4096 (PGP), ECC p256, and ECC p384.
On top of that, the key provides official compatibility with password managing software like Dashlane Premium, 1Password, Keepers and LastPass Premium.
It also supports online storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox and OneDrive. Social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube also work with the key.
For Canada, Yubico says “non-US orders placed on or after August 22nd, 2019, will not be processed until September 2nd, 2019.”
