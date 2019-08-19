There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- Free SIM & $25 Top Up Bonus with $100 Top up purchase
- $20 off any phone with $50+ Top up voucher
Bell
New
- Dropped pricing by $10 on select Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans
Ongoing
- $10/mo. off BYO option on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in QC compared to other regions
- $20/mo. off Premium, Premium+ and Ultra options on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in QC or $10/mo. off in MB & SK compared to other regions
- $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $40+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- Promo prepaid plans with unlimited Canada talk & text for $40/mo. or unlimited Canada talk & text plus 2GB data for $50/mo.
Chatr
New
- Added 2GB data on $50 plan and 1GB data on the $40 plan, on top of existing bonus data ($50 plan now includes 8GB instead of 6GB, $40 plan includes 4GB instead of 3GB)
Ongoing
- Extra 2GB of data on $40 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
- Extra 2GB of data on $50 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover plan with 7GB of data per month
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
New
- Added new 1GB plan available with Small and Medium tabs (QC)
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on 2GB and 5GB options (main regions, MB & SK)
- 5GB bonus data on 4GB option and 9GB bonus data on 7GB option (QC)
- 1GB bonus data on 1GB option (QC)
Freedom Mobile
New
- Updated offer: 3GB bonus data on Freedom 2GB and 5GB plans (was 2GB bonus)
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on both Unlimited 10GB plans and Unlimited 12GB plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- New customers who BYO phone get $5/mo. off when activating on a $50 plan or $10/mo. off when activating a $60+ plan for 12 months
Koodo Mobile
New
- Added new 2GB plan available with No tab and Small tab (QC)
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on 2GB & 5GB plan (main regions, MB, SK)
- 5GB bonus data on 4GB plans and 9GB bonus data on 7GB plans (QC)
- $5 off $40 PPU data plan in MB & SK compared to other regions
- $10/mo. off $40 PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $65 prepaid plan with promo code KOODOFFER (all regions) and of the $75 prepaid plan (QC)
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- Bell MTS postpaid and prepaid plans are now available only to current Bell MTS customers. New customers are redirected to the Bell website
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Canada-wide Minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$30/30 Days” promo plan with 2GB data and PPU talk & text
- “$45/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 3GB data
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $15 Ready-made plan with 100 minutes talk, unlimited incoming calls and text, and bonus 250MB 3G data with AutoPay
- $25 with unlimited talk and 1GB 3G data or $35 with 1.5GB 3G data or $40 with 5GB 3G data or $50 with 8.5GB 3G data with AutoPay
- $60 Ready-made plan with unlimited talk & text in Canada and the US, 8GB 3G data in Canada + 2GB US data roaming + bonus 500MB data with AutoPay
- $30 Ready-made plan with 1GB 4G LTE data
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- $10 off 2nd line, $20 off 3rd line, $30 off 4th line, and $15 off additional lines on Infinite plan
Ongoing
- $10/mo. off in QC compared to other regions
SaskTel
New
- VIP Total 130 plan now includes 30GB of full speed data (was 15GB previously)
- Customers who BYO device on Total 75 plan can get it for $55/mo.
- $100 credit when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy Note9, S9, S9+, S10, S10+ or S10e on a 2-year voice and data plan
Ongoing
- Customers buying a new device can get the VIP 90 plan without needing to subscribe to additional services OR customers who BYO device can get it for $70/mo.
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a 2-year voice and data plan ($20 off total)
- $150 credit offer on select device purchased and activated on a 2-year voice and data plan + up to $250 trade-in credit (in-store only)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Removed Simple Share 3+3 plan in MB, QC & SK and replaced it with Simple Share 50 plan
- Updated offer: 3GB bonus data on the Talk & Text 180 prepaid plan (My First Phone plan)
Ongoing
- $10/mo. off Peace of Mind and Simple Share plans in QC compared to other regions (Canada-US plans excluded)
- $5-$15/line Family discount available on Peace of Mind and Simple Share plans
Videotron
Ongoing
- 3 times data on Premium plans
- 7GB Bonus with Premium+ plans
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on the 2GB and 5GB plans (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data on the 4GB plan and 9GB bonus data on the 7GB plan (QC)
- $5/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in MB and SK compared to other regions
