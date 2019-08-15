Apple’s iOS 13 public beta 6 is now available

iOS 13 public beta 6 is now available following the release of iOS 13 developer beta 7 earlier today.
Apple’s last few public betas have dropped on the same day as the next developer beta, marking a new release schedule for the tech giant.
News broke earlier today with the launch of the developer beta regarding the possibility of Apple revealing the iPhone 11 during an upcoming September 10th fall keynote.
This latest iOS 13 public beta seems to primarily focus on stability updates since we’re zeroing in on the launch of the fully-fledged OS.
The final version of iOS 13 is set to release this fall. Apple also released new developer betas for watchOS 6, iPadOS 13 and tvOS 13 today.
To download iOS 13 public beta 6, first, enroll in Apple’s public beta program. Next, navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘General’ and finally, ‘Software Update.’
