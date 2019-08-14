Learn MS Project and manage your teams effectively with this $40 bundle

No team or business can be successful without an organized, knowledgeable project manager leading the charge. Project managers oversee many things like creating employee schedules, allocating tasks, and managing the teams budget. Trying to do these manually is hard, which is why you need a tool like Microsoft Project to keep you organized, and you can learn how to master it with this $39.88 bundle.
The MS Project 2019 A to Z Bundle features two courses to get you up to speed with Microsoft Project, a project management program. If you have no MS Project experience, the first course will introduce you to the basics such as setting up tasks and dependencies, working with costs and deadlines, and simplifying Gantt charts. The advanced course delves deeper into managing data and project consolidation. Whether you’re an experienced project manager or just stepping into the role, this bundle everything you need to know.
Project managers have to handle hundreds of responsibilities a day, so why not make management easier with MS Project? You can learn how to use it effectively with the MS Project 2019 A to Z Bundle, which is on sale for $39.88 CAD [$29.99 USD], or 84% off.
