Huawei offering 50 percent off of screen replacements from August 15 to September 14

Prices range from $78 to $157

Aug 14, 2019

12:37 PM EDT

If you own a Huawei phone with a broken screen, then you’re in luck because the China-based company is offering 50 percent off some replacements over the next 31 days.

Not only will Huawei replace your screen for half the cost, the company will also clean your phone, give you a new battery plus and a screen protector.

Huawei’s tweet says this deal excludes the regular P20 and the P10 Plus, but the company’s website states that both phones still get discounts. Further, Huawei says that the tweet (seen below) means that both phones won’t get battery replacements.

The offer is only available at 13 different Huawei certified centres across Ontario.

You can find all of the service centre locations and price estimates on Huawei’s support page. You can also send the phone in by calling Huawei at 1-888-548-2934 and asking for “mail-in service.” The offer runs from August 15th to September 14th.

Source: Huawei

