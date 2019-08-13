You might soon be able to use Siri to control Spotify

Apple and Spotify are reportedly discussing the possibility of the music streaming platform’s subscribers being able to control playback with Siri voice commands.
If correct, this would mark a significant shift in Apple’s approach to third-party music streaming platforms, as well a thawing of the cold war brewing between the two companies.
This rumour comes at an interesting time given Apple is facing antitrust scrutiny spurred on by accuisitions from Spotify.
The rumour, first reported by The Information, states that the voice functionality would allow iPhone users to ask Siri to play Spotify songs, playlists and albums via voice commands. Much like how Google and Amazon allow their digital assistants to play music from Spotify. This integration is reportedly powered by new SiriKit APIs featured in iOS 13 that allow audio apps like music streaming services, podcasting platforms and audiobooks to directly integrate with Apple’s voice-activated assistant.
There could be truth to these rumours as well given Spotify recently changed the language featured in the website it launched back in March at the same time it filed a complaint with the European Commission regarding the App Store favouring Apple’s own apps, most notably Apple Music, over competing third-party apps.
The ‘Time to Play Fair’ website’s wording now reads, “Only recently, Apple announced that it will let us connect with Siri to play your jams…but fails to mention our name (‘I want to play [X] on Spotify’) and your HomePod will default to Apple Music.”
iOS 13 is set to launch publically next month, so it’s likely that we won’t have to wait much longer to see if there is any truth to Siri integration with Spotify.
