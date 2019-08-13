Bell plans to use AI to block fraud and spam calls

Bell plans to use an artificial intelligence-based system to block spam numbers from calling its subscribers along with those subscribed to its flanker brands.
The telecom submitted an application seeking the CRTC’s approval for this new method of call blocking on July 29th. The request says that the new feature will block verified fraudulent callers for 90-days. Bell’s proposal doesn’t share how it plans to verify these fraudsters with the public.
Further, Bell neglected to share details regarding the plan to prevent making a “road map” for fraudulent callers to use to work around its system.
This use of an AI blocking tool plays off of a 2018 mandate from the CTRC that stated Canadian carriers would need to implement a very specific form of voice call blocking.
The original CRTC mandate stated that Canadian carriers would need to implement a form of automated call blocking on numbers that exceed 15-digits, are “malformed’ or aren’t a callable.
This 2018 ruling needs to be carried out by carriers by December 18th, 2019. Bell’s proposal states its technology should be ready by the fall.
Since the CRTC has mandated call blocking as an effective method for keeping Canadians safe, Bell plans to use modern technology to offer stronger protections for its subscribers.
Bell claims it can use AI and machine learning to go above and beyond the original CRTC ruling. The company says this is necessary since some fraudsters are already finding ways around the CRTC’s proposed blocking methods, according to its proposal.
Even though Bell has redacted its methodology for how it plans to implement its spam call blocking technology, the carrier’s full proposal is below.
Bell plans to run its 90-day test during the third and early fourth quarter of the year. Bell’s third financial quarter ends in November.
