Spotify for Podcasters out of beta, offers first-party data analytics for creators

Spotify for Podcasters, a data analytics dashboard dedicated to podcast creators using the music streaming platform, just moved from beta on August 13th.
Through the service, podcasters who submit their work to Spotify can, in return, obtain demographic data and insight related to their audience. Spotify says the service will offer information such as average listening times, gender, music taste, country data, listening patterns and more for podcasters to better strategize their online endeavours.
“With so many podcasts out there, it’s more important than ever that you have the data you need to help you understand and grow your audience,” Spotify said in a recent blog post.
By making the dashboard available for the masses, Spotify tries to strengthen its relationship with users and excel in the podcast market. It also spent a total of $340 million USD (about $450 million CAD) on acquiring platforms like Gimlet and Anchor to bolster its footprint.
However, Spotify is not alone in offering first-party analytics service for its creators. Apple on the other hand also started beta testing its Podcast Analytics Tool back in 2017.
Source: Spotify
Comments