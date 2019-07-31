Pokémon Go reaches one billion worldwide downloads

The Pokémon Company has announced that Pokémon Go has reached one billion worldwide downloads, an incredible milestone that speaks volumes to its popularity and outreach.
The figure was revealed in a commercial on The Pokémon Company’s YouTube channel.
While the game’s remarkable success is mindblowing, the people behind the Pokémon brand are still planning new games to capitalize on the trend.
At the Pokémon press conference back in May, the officials announced an upcoming a spin-off title called Pokémon Masters that lets players create a team of iconic Pokémon trainers and monsters. The game will feature real-time combat and is set to arrive later in 2019.
There is also another entry into the franchise called Pokémon Sword and Shield that features an in-game weather system, gyms, and more. The game will launch on November 15th for the Nintendo Switch.
Other than that, The Pokémon Company is working on Pokémon Sleep, a sleep-tracking app that uses the accelerometer to record sleeping pattern and “brings a new gameplay experience unlike any other,” per the official Pokémon Twitter account.
Rest assured, though: Pokémon Go is not going away anytime soon.
Via: Destructoid
