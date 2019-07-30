Rogers offering up to $25/month off select internet packages for back to school

Rogers is running a back to school promotion that offers students up to $25 off per month on two Ignite internet packages.
The first bundle, Rogers’ Ignite Internet 150u, includes download speeds of up to 150mbps at a cost of $64.99/month, down from the regular $84.99/month charge.
Alternatively, the Ignite Internet Gigabit package costs $79.99/month (regularly $104.99) and offers download speeds of up to 1GB.
Both packages offer unlimited internet. The discounted monthly rate will be applied to the first 12 months of service.
More details on the back to school promotions, including how to sign up, can be found on Rogers’ website.
