Canadian Apple Stores to offer free AR art installations in August

Jul 30, 2019

9:02 PM EDT

Apple Store AR art

Apple will soon begin hosting free augmented reality-powered art installations in its Canadian stores.

Starting August 10th, Apple Stores in Canada will feature three “AR[T]” sessions that customers can take part in: an interactive walk featuring works by renowned contemporary artists; an in-store Swift Playgrounds teaching session; and an AR art installation viewable in every Apple Store worldwide.

To create the AR programming, Apple teamed up with artists Nick Cave, Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg, Cao Fei, John Giorno, Carsten Höller and Pipilotti Rist.

Together, they’ve created an exhibit that users walk through AR versions of San Francisco, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong and Tokyo and encounter the artists’ work. Each installation plays out somewhat differently. For example, Rist’s ‘International Liquid Finger Prayer’ bounces, taunts and sings as participants chase after a shimmering form, while ‘Through’ by Höller takes viewers through a portal into a perspective-less world, says Apple’

Meanwhile, Apple has also partnered with New York artist and educator Sarah Rothberg to produce a 90-minute AR[T] Swift Playgrounds teaching session.

Finally, Apple Store visitors can try out artist Nick Cave’s AR piece ‘Amass,’ which has them journeying through a constellation to collect positive energy-infused ‘Ikon Elements.’

Registration for the [AR]T events is now open on Apple’s website.

Source: Apple

