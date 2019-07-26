Pokémon Duel mobile game shutting down this October

The Pokémon Company has announced that it will be shutting down its Pokémon Duel mobile game on October 31st, 2019.
An update to the game’s listing on the App Store and Play Store confirms the date. The Pokémon Company did not officially comment on the shutdown of Pokémon Duel.
The free-to-play digital board game launched on iOS and Android in April 2016 before rolling out worldwide in January 2017. In the game, players build a deck of their favourite Pokémon and face off against others in real-time, strategic battles. The goal is to get a Pokémon figure to the opposite goal while avoiding and blocking your opponent’s own Pokémon in a cat-and-mouse sort of game.
According to mobile game analytics firm Sensor Tower, Pokémon Duel racked up 200,000 downloads last month and generated $70,000 USD ($92,000 CAD) during this time.
To date, Sensor Tower says it’s been downloaded more than 40 million times and is the third highest-grossing Pokémon mobile game at $21.6 million USD ($28.4 million CAD), which is slightly below Pokémon Shuffle ($21.8 million USD/$28.7 million CAD) but far behind Pokémon Go (more than $2.45 billion USD/$3.2 billion CAD).
Via: Android Police
Comments