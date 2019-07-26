News
Lyft offers Chance the Rapper’s debut album for free

Jul 26, 2019

4:47 PM EDT

In honour of the release The Big Day, the debut album from Chicago rapper Chance the Rapper, Lyft customers in Toronto can listen to and download the album for free.

To do so, launch the Lyft mobile app, available on Android and iOS, open the hamburger menu and head to the ‘Notifications’ section. Once there, tap “Download Album.” Once you share your email, Lyft will send you a download link. The album is available to download until the end of Monday, July 29th. If you’re a Lyft driver, you can also download the album for free.

Of course, you can also stream the album, via Spotify and Apple Music, but by downloading the album it’s yours to keep.

Source: Lyft

