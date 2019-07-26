In what seems to be a war for voice-enabled services in your home, Google Canada has put together a respectable promotion that doubles up a Google Home with purchase.
Competing with Amazon Canada’s low-cost Alexa-powered Dot and Show, Google is offering a bundle of the Home Mini 2 and the Nest Hub.
- Save $69 on Google Home Mini 2-pack Bundle for $89 CAD (usually $158)
- Save $139 off a Google Nest Hub 2-pack for $199 (Usually $338)
Google Canada notes in its terms and conditions that this ‘promotion starts July 26, 2018 at 12am PT and ends August 8, 2019 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability.’
Most Canadian retailers are offering this promo, such as Best Buy Canada and The Source. It’s also available through the Google Canada Store.
Google Canada has a sale on the Google Home Max that drops the price by $100 to $299.99. In addition, as previously reported, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are on sale for $250 off.
Comments