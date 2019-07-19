Fortnite players can now earn cosmetic rewards with ‘YouTube Drops’

Epic Games recently announced another way for players to get cosmetics in Fortnite.
Players will be able to earn rewards with ‘YouTube Drops’ if they link their Epic Games account to YouTube.
Further, you’ll be able to watch Fortnite-specific content on YouTube to get these cosmetics.
A new and exciting feature debuts today for Fortnite fans: YouTube Drops!
Get free in-game rewards when you link your YouTube and Epic accounts + watch Fortnite premieres: https://t.co/tOERFbobCD
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 18, 2019
To get the rewards, players need to watch 20 minutes of these YouTube streams. To be clear, you don’t have to watch the videos in one sitting and only need to accrue 20 minutes to earn a reward.
However, to get every single reward, you’ll reportedly need to watch 20 minutes from each individual stream.
Here are all the streams:
These are the opportunities to earn drops:
- 7/25 – Game Jam Hollywood premiere.
- 7/26 – Fortnite World Cup Finals Day 1 live broadcast.
- 7/27 – Fortnite World Cup Finals Day 2 live broadcast.
- 7/28 – Fortnite World Cup Finals Day 3 live broadcast.
And these all the unique World Cup-themed rewards.
- 7/25 – Game Jam Spray
- 7/26 – Game Jam Spray
- 7/27 – World Cup Spray
- 7/28 – World Cup Spray + Red Line Wrap
In the coming months, Epic will add even more YouTube Drops, according to the developer.
Make sure you connect your account or you’ll lose out on the cosmetics.
Source: Epic Games
