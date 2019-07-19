Apple Music is rebranding its A-List playlists

Apple Music is in the process of slowly rebranding its A-List genre-based playlists, with the latest change altering A-List Hip Hop.
Apple has changed the popular playlist’s name to ‘Rap Life’ and added a new weekly radio show on the Beats1 radio platform.
Apple Music Radio DJ Ebro Darden is spearheading the show and playlist Darden is the global editorial head of hip-hop and R&B at the music streaming platform.
Darden already has a show on Beats1 Radio, and part of that program now consists of a Rap Life segment. There’s also set to be a new show called Rap Life that plays music from the playlist and discusses the news surrounding the new tunes, according to Billboard.
The playlist consists of artists from the U.S. mainly, but will feature worldwide musicians as well, reports Billboard.
Given that Rap is one the most prominent genres in the world it makes sense for Apple to make an effort to expand its coverage of the type of music.
That said, this also isn’t the only Apple Music ‘A-List’ playlist to change its name to something catchier. Its rock playlist is now ‘The New Rock,’ Apple gave the metal playlist the awesome name of ‘Optimus Metallum’ and the singer/songwriter list is now called ‘Today’s Acoustic.’
Source: Billboard
