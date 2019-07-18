Samsung starts making next-gen 12GB LPDDR5 RAM for smartphones

Samsung has started manufacturing the world’s first 12GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM module for high-end smartphones.
Compared to the 12GB LPDDR4X module the company announced in March, Samsung claims its new RAM module features a 30 percent raw performance uplift while drawing 30 percent less power.
The company also said that the 12GB model could transfer 44GB of data in a second, which is pretty fast for a mobile product. But, it nonetheless implies that the South Korean giant may produce smaller variants that slot below the 12GB model with slower transfer speeds.
On top of that, Samsung says it also plans to develop a 16GB LPDDR5 module in 2020.
However, LPDDR5 has a slim chance to land on smartphones in 2019 since no current ARM processors, including the Snapdragon 855, support it. Knowing that, its market debut may coincide with the launch of next-generation processors in 2020.
Source: Samsung
