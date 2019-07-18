YouTube Music has added a new feature that lets users switch from listening to a song to watching a video without interruption.
Google’s newest music app has been dropping smaller feature updates, with the latest one syncing songs to official music videos.
Now, the new update lets users switch from song to video and vice versa. This is a useful feature since it should help users know what songs have videos.
Google says the feature is rolling out for over 5 million songs. If you’re not into videos then there’s a setting called ‘Don’t play music videos’ that you can turn on.
So far we haven’t gotten the feature on any of our phones in the office, but YouTube’s post says it’s rolling out now.
Source: YouTube
Comments