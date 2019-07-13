News
Here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Pixel 4 XL leaks from last week

Jul 13, 2019

10:09 AM EDT

Note 10 leak

Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.

The leaks below encompass news from July 6th to July 12th, 2019.

Samsung

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10 Plus have surfaced online. The images show off the smartphone’s black and silver colour variants. There doesn’t seem to very many differences between the handsets, except the Note 10 Plus includes a time of flight sensor on the rear and a 6.75-inch display compared the smaller handset’s 6.3-inch screen.

Both will feature an ‘Infinity-O display’ with the camera in the centre, like a cyclops.

For more about this Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ leak, click here.

The cyclops-like Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will reportedly cost €999 and €1,149 in Europe. Converting this into Canadian pricing suggests the Note 10 could cost $1,460 and the Note 10+ $1,680. That said, pricing may change depending on specific markets.

For more information on pricing, click here.

Samsung Malaysia teased the outline of the Note 10 in a brief trailer, though the Tweet has since been deleted from Twitter.

It’s unclear what prompted Samsung Malaysia to delete the tweet, whether it was sent out too early or if the teased outline gave credibility to leaked images of the Note 10.

For more on the teaser, click here. 

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly include USB-C in-ear headphones with active noise cancelling technology.

Samsung is also reportedly working on a new wireless charging pad that supports 20W fast charging.

For more on the wired headphones and wireless charging pad, click here.

A recent Samsung Galaxy Note 10 case leak suggests the phone will lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, which backs up the above USB-C in-ear headphones rumour.

For more on the case leak, click here.

A recent rumour suggests the Samsung Galaxy A90 will only get a 5G model. The phone is also set to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 4,500mAh battery and 45W fast-charging.

Reportedly, the handset will come in two variants, with one including 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear-facing cameras. The other variant will sport a 48-megapixel shooter as well as 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras, alongside Tilt OIS image stabilization and either an ‘Infinity-U’ or ‘Infinity-V’ display.

The handsets will reportedly launch in September or October.

For more on the Galaxy A90 leak, click here.

Google

A new render of the Pixel 4 XL has surfaced.

The phone is tipped to sport a 6.25-inch display, and will measure in at 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2mm and 9.3mm thick at its widest due to the camera bump.

There’s also no display cutout, along with a substantial forehead and chin. Additionally, the report indicates the phone includes downward-facing speakers.

Similar to the Pixel 3, the phone will reportedly sport a dual camera setup presumably with a wide-angle shooter.

The device lacks a capacitive fingerprint sensor, suggesting the Pixel 4 XL will feature an in-display sensor or that it will solely rely on face-scanning technology like Apple’s latest iPhones.

For more on the Pixel 4 XL leak, click here.

Huawei

Leaked screen protectors and prototypes suggest that the Mate 30 Pro will sport an eccentric iPhone X-like notch with several cutouts for sensors. Two of the cutouts appear to be for cameras, indicating the phone will feature a dual camera setup.

Alongside a peculiar notch, the phone will feature a ‘waterfall display’ with curves that go nearly to the rear of the phone, creating the illusion of a waterfall.

For more on this Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak, click here.

Comments