Federal Government investing in coast-to-coast EV charging corridor

The federal government has announced today that it’s investing $4.6 million in a coast-to-coast EV charging network starting in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia.
The government’s investment is to build 92 fast chargers in conjunction with Petro Canada. The Suncor owned company pledged in February of this year that it is going to develop a 50 station fast-charging network from Nova Scotia to B.C.
Now that the Federal Government is joining the party there will be 146 Petro Canada branded stations lining southern Canada so EV owners can drive from coast-to-coast.
So far, if the new chargers fall in line with Petro Canada’s previous map that means that up north there will be fewer chargers.
The chargers feature both CHAdeMO and CCS/SAE ports that can provide up to a 200kw charge. Tesla owners can use these chargers too, but they need to pay for a $602 CAD adapter.
Where is the investment coming from?
Natural Resources Canada is funding the project as part of its Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, which its self falls under of the Government’s $180-billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.
While this project is only taking up $4.6 million, the Canadian government is investing $182.5 million total to support the building of a green vehicle charging network across the country. This includes natural gas stations along popular freight corridors and hydrogen fuel cell recharging stations in cities.
That investment even includes supporting research into next-generation charging technologies and standards for low-carbon vehicles in conjunction with the U.S.
To see a list of other charging stations that Natural Resources Canada is funding visit it‘s website.
