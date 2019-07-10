Rogers announces Canada + U.S. unlimited Infinite plans

In mid-June, Rogers announced its new ‘Infinite plans‘ that offers unlimited data for usage within the country. Now the Toronto-based carrier is launching its new ‘Rogers Infinite Canada + U.S‘ plans.
The Rogers Infinite Canada + U.S. plans offer ‘unlimited’ data even if the user is in the U.S., similar to the company’s ‘Roam like Home’ add-on. However, the benefit of the Rogers Infinite Canada + U.S. plans are that customers can call U.S. numbers from Canada without an extra charge.
Due to this flexibility, the Canada + U.S. plans are a tad more expensive than Roger’s base Infinite plans.
- Infinite +10 — 10GB of data at max speed for $95 per month
- Infinite +20 — 20GB of data at max speed for $115 per month
- Infinite +50 — 50GB of data at max speed for $145 per month
Similar to the base Infinite plans, after the customer reaches 10GB, 20GB or 50GB of data (according to their plan) Rogers caps its data speeds at 256Kbps until the start of their next billing cycle.
These Rogers Infinite Canada + U.S. plans offer unlimited text, picture and video messaging, call display with name display, enhanced voicemail, call waiting, group calling, full access to your data in Canada and the U.S. and unlimited Canada + U.S. calling.
If you’re only interested in roaming in the U.S., Rogers still offers ‘Roam Like Home‘ for $7 per day as well as a $15 per month unlimited U.S. calling add-on if the customer is not interested in travelling in the U.S.
The Infinite Canada + U.S. plans are perfect for those who often travel in and call to the U.S.
In comparison, Telus offers U.S. calling for $15 and Easy Roam in the U.S. for an additional $8. The Vancouver-based carrier does not provide a combination plan, like Rogers’ new Infinite Canada + U.S. plans.
Comments