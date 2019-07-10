YouTube reworks copyright claim system to make process easier for creators

YouTube has announced that it’s updating its copyright claim system to make it easier for content creators to deal with flagged material in their videos.
Record labels or movie studios who own copyrighted content now must specify where their copyrighted material appears in a video. They didn’t have to do this in the past when they would file a manual report.
This new process allows YouTubers to verify if the claim is accurate. It also gives them the chance to edit out the material before they face repercussions or have their video deleted.
Before this new process, copyright owners who were filing a manual claim weren’t required to specify where their material appeared, as outlined by The Verge. This was a problem for many YouTubers because they would have to look through videos and try to identify where the material was actually located.
The lack of specificity in the claims made it hard for YouTubers to dispute the issue. They also would have to wait to see if the part that they edited out actually resolved the problem.
This new change aims to make it easier for YouTubers to keep their videos and revenue because they will be able to see the part of the video that has been claimed and can deal with it accordingly.
Comments