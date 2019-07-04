News
PREVIOUS|

Telus is continuing to offer its U.S. $15 per month add-on

Jul 4, 2019

11:00 AM EDT

0 comments

Recently Telus announced its unlimited data ‘Peace of Mind‘ plans that reduce speeds after users hit their high-speed data cap.

While these plans are great, readers have commented that the Vancouver-based company has gotten rid of its long-distance add-ons.

However, that’s incorrect. Telus is continuing to offer a $15 per month U.S. calling add-on allowing users to speak to family and friends in the U.S. with no long distance charges.

The company is also offering the World 1000 add-on allowing customers to pay $25 per month for 1,000 minutes and unlimited international SMS. This add-on features 55 countries from around the world, including Italy, China, Japan, Poland, France and Germany.

Telus also offers other international long distance add-ons starting at $5 per month, and there’s always the pay-per-use option as well.

Calls to area codes: 712-432, 605-562, 605-475, 712-775, and 559-726 are not included in the U.S. long-distance add-ons.

Related Articles

Features

Jul 3, 2019

7:00 AM EDT

Telus launches new unlimited ‘Peace of Mind’ rate plans, device financing

Features

Jul 3, 2019

7:05 AM EDT

Telus’ new plans to prepare ‘incredibly competitive’ industry for 5G, says senior exec

News

Jul 2, 2019

1:17 PM EDT

Google’s RCS ‘Chat features’ menu appears on some Koodo, Telus devices

Comments