Telus is continuing to offer its U.S. $15 per month add-on

Recently Telus announced its unlimited data ‘Peace of Mind‘ plans that reduce speeds after users hit their high-speed data cap.
While these plans are great, readers have commented that the Vancouver-based company has gotten rid of its long-distance add-ons.
However, that’s incorrect. Telus is continuing to offer a $15 per month U.S. calling add-on allowing users to speak to family and friends in the U.S. with no long distance charges.
The company is also offering the World 1000 add-on allowing customers to pay $25 per month for 1,000 minutes and unlimited international SMS. This add-on features 55 countries from around the world, including Italy, China, Japan, Poland, France and Germany.
Telus also offers other international long distance add-ons starting at $5 per month, and there’s always the pay-per-use option as well.
Calls to area codes: 712-432, 605-562, 605-475, 712-775, and 559-726 are not included in the U.S. long-distance add-ons.
