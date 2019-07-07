Google Canada once again drops price of Pixel 3 and 3 XL by $250

This promotion from Google Canada continues to come back.
Happening once again, now marketed as a ‘Summer Sale,’ Google has once again discounted the Pixel 3 and 3 XL by $250 from its online store.
The base price for the flagship Android devices now starts at $749 CAD for the 5.5-inch Pixel 3, while the 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL starts at $879.
Of course, there is fine print. Google Canada notes, ‘Save $250 on Pixel 3/3 XL. Promotion starts July 7, 2019 at 12am PT and ends July 13, 2019 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability. Offer available only to Canadian residents aged 18 years or older with Canadian shipping addresses. Purchase must be made on Google Store Canada.’
Here’s the complete pricing for both models:
- 64GB Pixel 3 is $749 CAD from $999 pricing
- 128GB Pixel 3 is $879 from $1,129 pricing
- 64GB Pixel 3 XL is $879 from $1,129 pricing
- 128GB variant Pixel 3 XL is $1,009 from $1,259 pricing
Related – Pixel 3 & 3 XL Review
Source: Google Canada
Comments