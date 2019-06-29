News
PREVIOUS

What’s your favourite video streaming service in Canada?

Jun 29, 2019

10:09 AM EDT

0 comments

Apple and Disney’s streaming services are both on their way to Canada, but before that, we at MobileSyrup are curious, what is your favourite video streaming service? 

Currently, in Canada, we lack Hulu and the DC Universe streaming services. However, we make up for it with other streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Crave, Hayu, OUTtv, CBC Gem, CBS All Access, DAZN, Shudder, Sportsnet Now and YouTube Premium.

We have streaming services for sports, for reality TV, for horror and more general shows and movies.

If you want to watch something more fabulous, check out OUTtv, as it has every single season of RuPaul’s Drag Race (RPDR), including the upcoming Crave Original ‘RPDR Canada.’

Speaking of originals, Netflix is famous for its original content, such as Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Orange is the New Black, House of Cards and plenty more, while Crave has access to HBO content such as Game of Thrones and Chernobyl, as well as its own originals like Letterkenny.

I’m a big fan of Crave because of its great movies and hit series. Though it also features a hefty price tag to access all of its content.

But as I said, we want to know what video streaming services do you have an interest in and why? Also, are you interested in Disney and Apple’s upcoming services?

Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles

News

Jan 18, 2019

11:22 AM EDT

TSN offering new 24-hour streaming memberships for $4.99

Resources

May 22, 2019

12:50 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in June 2019

News

Jun 25, 2019

3:50 PM EDT

Disney hires former Netflix exec to lead Disney+ international expansion

Resources

Jun 22, 2019

6:04 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [June 17 — 23]

Comments