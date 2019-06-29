What’s your favourite video streaming service in Canada?

Apple and Disney’s streaming services are both on their way to Canada, but before that, we at MobileSyrup are curious, what is your favourite video streaming service?
Currently, in Canada, we lack Hulu and the DC Universe streaming services. However, we make up for it with other streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Crave, Hayu, OUTtv, CBC Gem, CBS All Access, DAZN, Shudder, Sportsnet Now and YouTube Premium.
We have streaming services for sports, for reality TV, for horror and more general shows and movies.
If you want to watch something more fabulous, check out OUTtv, as it has every single season of RuPaul’s Drag Race (RPDR), including the upcoming Crave Original ‘RPDR Canada.’
Speaking of originals, Netflix is famous for its original content, such as Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Orange is the New Black, House of Cards and plenty more, while Crave has access to HBO content such as Game of Thrones and Chernobyl, as well as its own originals like Letterkenny.
I’m a big fan of Crave because of its great movies and hit series. Though it also features a hefty price tag to access all of its content.
But as I said, we want to know what video streaming services do you have an interest in and why? Also, are you interested in Disney and Apple’s upcoming services?
Let us know in the comments below.
