Reading web service ‘Pocket’ launches new features to enhance readability

Pockets, a reading web service owned by Mozilla, released new features for its web platform aiming to give users a better reading experience, as outlined by Techdows.
You can now highlight a quote or important point in the article that you’re reading by clicking the ‘Highlight’ button in the menu bar. However, you will only get more than three highlights per article if you have a premium plan.
The web service also now features ‘reading-estimates’, which will estimate how long it will take you to read an article.
The update also now displays article excerpts in the article list, which means that users won’t have to click on an article to know what it’s about.
You can also now select a dark mode on the platform to make reading a little easier on your eyes.
Source: Techdows
Comments